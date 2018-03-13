Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 off bench Monday
Temple scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.
The 31-year-old has been anything but consistent lately, scoring in double digits only twice in his last seven games, although some back stiffness also sidelined him for three games during that period. Temple has hit 61.5 percent (8-for-13) of his three-point attempts over the last three games, so he seems to be healthy again, but his role on the second unit will still lead to some volatile stat lines.
