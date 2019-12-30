Kings' Harry Giles III: Back in the rotation Sunday
Giles finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 loss to Denver.
Giles was back in the rotation for the first time in over a month. His playing time came as a result of Marvin Bagley (foot) being on the sidelines and this really highlights how far Dewayne Dedmon has fallen. Giles' inability to spread the floor is viewed as a reason he struggles to play meaningful minutes and once Bagley returns, he will likely shift back to being a cheerleader. He does have some fantasy upside and so the minutes are something to keep an eye on in deeper formats.
