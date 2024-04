Murray closed with 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Thunder.

Murray was on the injury report leading up to Tuesday with left calf soreness, but it was likely a minor issue. This was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, and his second in his past three games.