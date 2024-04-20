Murray went to the locker room after suffering a left hip injury during the second quarter of Friday's Play-In Game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murray appeared to slip on a wet spot on the court, and he was reportedly favoring his hip on the way to the locker room, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento. Trey Lyles and Colby Jones would likely be asked to step up if Murray can't return.