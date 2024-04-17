Murray ended with 32 points (10-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-94 Play-In Game win over the Warriors.

Murray torched the Warriors to the tune of 32 points, including eight three-pointers. The Kings led from start to finish, sending Golden State home in emphatic fashion. They will now head to New Orleans where the Pelicans await, with both teams trying to secure the eighth and final playoff spot.