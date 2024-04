Murray contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and three steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to Phoenix.

Murray was efficient from downtown for a second consecutive game and broke the 20-point barrier for the first time in seven games. The second-year Iowa product has improved in almost every major category as a starter in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 76 games.