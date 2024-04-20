Murray (hip) has returned to Friday's Play-In Game against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Murray went to the locker room at the end of the first half with left hip soreness, but he's been cleared to return. He'll be asked to play a big role down the stretch with the Kings facing a nine-point deficit to begin the third quarter.
