Murray is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with left calf soreness.

Murray will be tabbed questionable for a second consecutive contest due to a left calf issue. He played through the injury Tuesday, generating 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in a 112-105 loss to the Thunder. The Kings could be more inclined to rest Murray with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back. If he were to miss Thursday's contest, Colby Jones and Trey Lyles would benefit from expanded roles, while one or both of Sasha Vezenkov and Kessler Edwards could enter the rotation.