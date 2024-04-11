Share Video

Link copied!

Murray is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with left calf soreness.

Murray will be tabbed questionable for a second consecutive contest due to a left calf issue. He played through the injury Tuesday, generating 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in a 112-105 loss to the Thunder. The Kings could be more inclined to rest Murray with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back. If he were to miss Thursday's contest, Colby Jones and Trey Lyles would benefit from expanded roles, while one or both of Sasha Vezenkov and Kessler Edwards could enter the rotation.

More News