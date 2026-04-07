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Kings' Keegan Murray: Won't play Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Murray will miss a 20th consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain, and it appears unlikely he'll return this season. His penultimate chance to suit up this season will come Friday against the Warriors.