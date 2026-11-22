Murray amassed 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 win over Boston.

Murray overcame another difficult night from beyond the arc to make the game's decisive play, grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring with five seconds remaining. His 12 rebounds helped compensate for the lack of perimeter production, and the fact that he's recorded at least 40 minutes in three of his last five games goes to show how much of a prominent role he has in the frontcourt. Murray has been struggling with his outside shot but has remained productive in his last seven games since returning from an ankle injury Nov. 8, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and a combined 1.9 steals-plus-blocks per game despite shooting just 26.7 percent from three in that span.