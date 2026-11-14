Murray is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Magic, tallying 11 points and two rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench. This will be Murray's first start since Oct. 23, but given that he's played between 23 and 28 minutes in each of his four appearances this season regardless of whether he starts or not, his role should remain steady.