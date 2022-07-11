Murray finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Pacers with 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 Draft continues to play well, as he was able to out-duel No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who had 15 points and three rebounds for Indiana. Murray had 20 points, nine boards and four three-pointers in Saturday night's loss to the Magic. Over the last two games, he's a combined 8-of-20 from downtown. Thus far, it's been an extremely encouraging start for the Iowa product. On a shallow Kings roster, he'll likely step right into a significant role in Year 1.