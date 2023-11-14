Murray supplied 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-120 win over the Cavaliers.

Murray drilled a season-high five three-pointers against the Cavaliers. He's only shooting 39.1 percent from the field over nine games, but Murray should occasionally show up with a hot hand. His shot volume has definitely gone up from his rookie season.