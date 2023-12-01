Murray (back) was a full participant during Friday's practice, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray has missed four straight games due to joint irritation in his lower back, but it appears he'll have a chance to suit up Saturday versus Denver, though his official status for that contest won't be known until Sacramento releases its injury report Friday afternoon. If Murray returns, he may be subject to a minute restriction, but his presence would mean reduced playing time for Chris Duarte, Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles.