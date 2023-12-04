Murray (back) played 23 minutes and finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in Saturday's 123-117 win over the Nuggets.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to joint irritation in his lower back, Murray took back his spot in the starting five, but he wasn't particularly effective during his time on the court and saw his playing time suppressed as a result. Murray may need a few games to shake off the rust, but he should eventually reclaim a steady 30-plus-minute role. However, expect some inconsistency with his production, which has been a familiar refrain through Murray's first two seasons in the league.