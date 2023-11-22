Murray (back), who's listed as questionable, wasn't spotted during the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray exited Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans due to lower back soreness and is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Wednesday's matchup. Chris Duarte (thumb), Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) and Trey Lyles (calf) are also listed as questionable, but they participated in the team's shootaround and are expected to play in the rematch versus New Orleans.