Murray (back) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray has missed the Kings' four previous games, but it looks like he will have a chance to return Saturday. He logged a full practice Friday, which indicates he is trending in the right direction. Still, more clarity on his status is unlikely to come until closer to game time. Chris Duarte and Sasha Vezenkov are all candidates to see increased run should he ultimately sit again.