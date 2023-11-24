Murray (back) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray will miss a second consecutive game due to the injury, and the Kings are going to be cautious with their starting power forward. Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles are candidates to absorb some of Murray's minutes, and his next chance to play will come next Tuesday against the Warriors.
