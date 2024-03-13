Murray (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain. Trey Lyles, Kessler Edwards and Chris Duarte are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Murray's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.