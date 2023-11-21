Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a lower back injury, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.
Murray didn't come out of the locker room to begin the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he'll miss the rest of the contest while tending to a back issue. With Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) also out, expect the Kings to count on Kessler Edwards, Harrison Barnes and Colby Jones down the stretch.
