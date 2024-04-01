Murray registered 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 victory over the Jazz.

It's all hands on deck for the Kings as they added Malik Monk (knee) to the injury report, joining Kevin Huerter (shoulder) as inactive for the foreseeable future. After a scoring slump that lingered into March, Murray has started to come alive again, and it couldn't come at a better time. The Kings are in a battle to the finish as they try to stay in the best possible play-in position in the West.