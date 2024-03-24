Ellis had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 victory over the Magic.

Ellis came out all guns blazing in the win, scoring a career-high 19 points including four triples. While he was able to add his usual sprinkling of defensive stats, it was on the offensive end where he did most of his damage. While there are going to be some inconsistent performances, Ellis should be rostered in most formats given he will be starting for the remainder of the season.