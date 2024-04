Ellis finished Friday's 101-100 loss to the Celtics with three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes.

Ellis was a disaster in the loss, managing just 17 minutes despite continuing to start. Although his role remains relatively consistent, the same cannot be said for his production. He is worth considering given the path to minutes but at this point, his lack of upside makes him a tough player to hold.