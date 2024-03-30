Ellis closed Friday's 107-103 loss to the Mavericks with 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes.

Malik Monk (knee) was forced out of the game in the first quarter, so Eliis had to deal without much bench support. The result was a season-high 38 minutes on the floor, an encouraging sign considering Kevin Huerter's (shoulder) season-ending injury. Ellis could be the answer as a fill-in if he can stay consistent, although a larger sample size is needed to consider him in fantasy formats.