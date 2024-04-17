Ellis recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-94 Play-In Game victory over the Warriors.

Ellis continued his improbable rise Tuesday, helping the Kings to a comfortable victory over the Warriors. He has been a revelation on the defensive end for Sacramento, highlighted once again by his six combined steals and blocks. They will now face the Pelicans in a do-or-die contest with a spot in the playoffs up for grabs.