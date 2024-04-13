Ellis contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to Phoenix.

The Kings are trying to find production for the spot abandoned by Kevin Huerter (shoulder), and although players like Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray have propped things up, the team is looking to Ellis on a nightly basis. He put up 26 points earlier in the week but has been inconsistent over 14 starts. The Alabama product has a reputation as a streaky sharpshooter, and the Kings will need solid three-point runs from him to continue their playoff quest.