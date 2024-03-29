Huerter will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Huerter dislocated his left shoulder in mid-March and has been sidelined since. The Kings were hesitant to rule the sharpshooter out for the entire season, but it seems both parties agreed that getting the surgery now was the right move. Huerter's production was sporadic in 2023-24, and overall, he saw dips in every major category compared to his first season in Sacramento. He'll finish with averages of 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 24.4 minutes per game over 64 appearances. Huerter has two years remaining on his current contract.