Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out for rest Monday
Koufos will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Koufos joins five other Kings players getting the night off for rest, as coach Dave Joerger attempts to give his regular contributors some extra time off prior to the regular season grind. With Koufos and Zach Randolph (rest) out, look for Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere to see the bulk of the frontcourt workload.
