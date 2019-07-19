Kosta Koufos: Headed overseas
Koufos agreed to a contract with CSKA Moscow on Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
After testing the free agent market, it appears Koufos found the best opportunity for himself overseas, where he will be the highest paid American player in Europe. Injuries hampered Koufos' last season in the NBA, as he appeared in just 42 games for the Kings and played just 12.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...