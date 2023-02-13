Monk (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Suns and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Kings media member Frankie Cartoscelli reports.

Monk suffered the right ankle sprain against the Mavericks on Friday and was unavailable Saturday. He's now been ruled out for Kings' final game before the All-Star break, but there doesn't appear to be too much concern with the injury, as head coach Mike Brown said Monday that he doesn't expect Monk to be out too long. Terence Davis, who exploded for 22 points off the bench in Sacramento's previous contest, figures to be the primary beneficiary of Monk's absence.