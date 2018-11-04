Kings' Troy Williams: Will play Sunday
Williams (ankle) will play Sunday against the Bucks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williams sat out of the Kings last game with an ankle injury, however he will return Sunday. In his last game played, he saw 34 minutes of action, collecting 12 points and five rebounds.
