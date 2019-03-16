Troy Williams: Scores 25 despite loss
Williams scored 25 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) in the loss Friday to the Drive. he also posted three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Five personal fouls likely led to the abbreviated playing time for Williams, who registered only 23 minutes off the bench. The two-way player has been one of the primary scorers for Stockton, but losses in four of the last five games might force the combo forward into the starting lineup.
