Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday
Cauley-Stein tallied 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 loss to the Bucks.
Cauley-Stein continues to thrive in a bench role, as he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in five of his past seven games. That stretch includes a pair of double-doubles and 20-point efforts, a marked departure from the subpar performances the 24-year-old was often delivering when he was in the starting lineup earlier in the season. The recent surge has pushed Cauley-Stein's season totals to a career-high 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21 games and is making him an increasingly appealing option for owners in need of scoring and rebounding help, as well as those looking for a cost-effective DFS play.
