Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores six points off bench

Ferrell (thumb) scored six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-2 FT) and recorded three steals in Monday's preseason contest against Maccabi Haifa.

It wasn't an overly noteworthy performance by the former Indiana product, but the news here is that Ferrell was able to play after nursing a sprained right thumb. The backup point guard should be considered healthy moving forward.