Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Leads team in loss
Trier scored a team-high 19 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the 76ers.
He's scored no more than seven points in six straight games coming into Wednesday, highlighting the rookie's inconsistent production. Despite the Knicks' need for offense, Trier can't be counted on as a fantasy asset given his current role, but if he works his way into the starting five after the All-Star break he could be worth rostering.
