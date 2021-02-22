Rivers (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
The 28-year-old sat out Sunday's matchup with Minnesota due to an illness, but he may be available for Tuesday's contest. Rivers is unlikely to see much playing time even if cleared, since he's played only five total minutes since the acquisition of Derrick Rose in early February.
