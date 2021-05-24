Rose had 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Hawks.

Rose had one of his best all-around fantasy lines of the last few weeks, as he notched a block and a steal in the same game for just the third time in the last 14 contests. With Julius Randle (15 points, 6-23 FG) struggling, the Knicks depended heavily on their bench for offense, and Rose, Alec Burks (27 points) and Immanuel Quickley (10) all answered the bell, combining for 54 points and six three-pointers. New York will look to bounce back in Wednesday's Game 2 before the series shifts to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4.