Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Leads team in scoring with 18 points in loss
Jack posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
Jack appears to be distancing himself from Frank Ntilikina as the de facto starting point guard alongside Courtney Lee at the two. Both Jack and Lee have been doing respectable work in the backcourt, and Jack has especially come alive of late, averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the month of January. Jack has value as a spend-low candidate in DFS formats and is a decent placeholder if help is needed at guard in seasonal leagues.
