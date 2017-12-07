Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Posts double-double in Wednesday's win

Jack managed 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, and six rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Jack now has two double-doubles and three showings with double-digit dimes through 22 appearances in 2017-18. Given that Jack spent most of 2016-17 injured (just two games for the Pelicans), his production at 34 years old is pleasantly surprising. He isn't much of a scorer (5.9) and very rarely attempts three-pointers, but Jack is posting his third-best assist average (6.1) of his career.