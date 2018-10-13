Knicks' Joakim Noah: Officially waived by New York
Noah was officially waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The situation reached a breaking point in January, when Noah and former head coach Jeff Hornacek exchanged heated words at a practice. He was later excused from the team. The Knicks will exercise the stretch provision on the remaining $38 million of Noah's contract. That means the organization will pay the veteran $6.4 million per year until 2022. Noah gave up no money in the buyout. New York reportedly tried to trade the center but were unable to find a deal suitable for both parties. There was also an attempt made by new head coach David Fizdale to fix the situation, but to no avail. As a member of the Knicks, Noah averaged 4.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.9 minutes across 53 games during his two-year stint. After clearing waivers early next week, Noah becomes an unrestricted free agent and will be available to join another team.
More News
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will be waived Saturday•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Departure from New York imminent•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Return to team unlikely•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't return this season•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Not expected back with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Barred from team 'until further notice'•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...