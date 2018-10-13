Knicks' Joakim Noah: Officially waived by New York

Noah was officially waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The situation reached a breaking point in January, when Noah and former head coach Jeff Hornacek exchanged heated words at a practice. He was later excused from the team. The Knicks will exercise the stretch provision on the remaining $38 million of Noah's contract. That means the organization will pay the veteran $6.4 million per year until 2022. Noah gave up no money in the buyout. New York reportedly tried to trade the center but were unable to find a deal suitable for both parties. There was also an attempt made by new head coach David Fizdale to fix the situation, but to no avail. As a member of the Knicks, Noah averaged 4.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.9 minutes across 53 games during his two-year stint. After clearing waivers early next week, Noah becomes an unrestricted free agent and will be available to join another team.