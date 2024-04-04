The Knicks announced Thursday that Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery in the near future and will be re-evaluated in five months.

Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a dislocated right shoulder. Despite spending the last two months rehabbing with the hope of avoiding surgery and making a late-season return, the 29-year-old forward will ultimately be shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. Randle will end the season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes across 46 appearances. Josh Hart has routinely seen 40-plus minutes while Randle and OG Anunoby (elbow) have been out for the better part of two months, and that trend should continue with Randle done for the season and with Anunoby facing an uncertain timeline for a return.