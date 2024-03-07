Randle (shoulder) is still working with pads but has progressed to light contact, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a right dislocated shoulder. While the 29-year-old forward seems to have avoided the need for surgery, Randle's return to action isn't imminent. Good news is on the horizon for the Knicks, however, as OG Anunoby (elbow) has been upgraded to day-to-day.