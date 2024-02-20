Coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that Randle (shoulder) hasn't been cleared to practice but is progressing well in his recovery, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a dislocated right shoulder. While an official injury report has yet to be announced for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Randle's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability.