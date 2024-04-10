Randle underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday, and the Knicks said he'll be re-evaluated in five months, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Randle tried to avoid surgery and return for the playoffs but ultimately had to be shut down for the season in early April after dislocating his right shoulder at the end of January. He ended the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes across 46 appearances. Randle is under contract for at least one more season, with a player option worth $29.46 million for 2025-26. His re-evaluation timeline cuts it close to next season's training camp, but there's been no indication Randle is at risk of missing the start of 2024-25.