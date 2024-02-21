Randle (shoulder) said Wednesday that surgery hasn't been ruled out, but he's hoping to avoid it and doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks announced at the beginning of February that Randle would be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder. Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to the injury and isn't practicing yet, so he can be considered week-to-week moving forward. OG Anunoby (elbow) also remains out, so Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart should continue to see elevated roles, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Bojan Bogdanovic's (calf) playing time increase over the next week as he gets acclimated to his new squad.