Randle (shoulder) continues ramping up in "controlled contact situations" but has not progressed to any scrimmaging, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Randle's timeline for returning from a dislocated shoulder is difficult to evaluate given the re-injury risk of destabilized shoulders and the muscle re-strengthening needed. Coach Tom Thibodeau did not disclose an estimation for ascending to 5-on-5 action, so Randle remains week-to-week at this time.