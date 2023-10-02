Randle is fully healthy for training camp, Ian Begley of SportsNet New Yorkreports.
Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle back in early June, but his projected timetable never really put his status for Opening Night in jeopardy. Look for Randle and Jalen Brunson to lead the Knicks in usage once again this season.
