Randle totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes in Friday's loss to Sacramento.

Randle did not convert a three-pointer for the first time since Jan. 11, but he was otherwise impressive yet again in what is shaping up to be his finest NBA campaign. The 26-year-old has notched 11 double-doubles and one triple-double thus far in only 17 games, and he has double-doubled in each of his last four contests. Over that span, Randle is averaging 20.8 points, 15.3 boards and 4.5 dimes per game.