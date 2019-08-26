Knicks' Julius Randle: Working on three-point shooting
In an interview with SNY, Randle said he's continued to work on his outside shot throughout the offseason.
Randle, who signed with the Knicks in July as a free agent, is coming off of a year in New Orleans in which he shot 34.4 percent from beyond the arc on a career-high 2.7 attempts per game. The 24-year-old said he's comfortable working on the perimeter, and he was given the green light by coach Alvin Gentry. Randle plans to continue integrating the outside shot into his offensive package, but he also implied that he won't stray away from the bruising, aggressive style that led to a career-best 21.4 points per game last season. "I know what my bread and butter is at the same time, though," Randle said. "I'm not going to leave that."
