Knicks' Luke Kornet: Doubtful to play Friday
Kornet (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Friday's exhibition with the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Kornet also missed the team's preseason opener Tuesday with a sore hamstring, so it will mark a second straight absence. That being said, Kornet is slated to play on a two-way contract during the upcoming season, so most of his time will come in the G-League once healthy during the regular season.
