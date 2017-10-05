Kornet (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Friday's exhibition with the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kornet also missed the team's preseason opener Tuesday with a sore hamstring, so it will mark a second straight absence. That being said, Kornet is slated to play on a two-way contract during the upcoming season, so most of his time will come in the G-League once healthy during the regular season.